PSC urges respect for CCJ ruling

See below statement from PSC on the CCJ ruling

The Private Sector Commission has noted the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice that the no-confidence motion was validly passed on December 21, 2018 and the appointment of the GECOM Chairman was unconstitutional. The Commission looks forward to an early consensual agreement between the President and the Leader of the Opposition on a new GECOM Chairman.

The Commission is heartened by the recommendation of the CCJ to the parties involved to meet and agree on a course of action that will be in the best interest of the nation.

The Private Sector Commission urges all Guyanese to respect the ruling and the statement by His Excellency President David Granger that his government will abide by the ruling of the Court.