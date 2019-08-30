PSC makes application to observe elections

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has submitted an application to become an election observer for the upcoming polls.

The application was submitted following a meeting with the Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh on Thursday.

The meeting was held in response to a request by the PSC to meet with the newly appointed GECOM’s Chairperson.

During the two-hour meeting which was held in the GECOM’s Boardroom, Chairman of the PSC, Gerald Gouveia explained that there has been a fruitful relationship between the two agencies for more than fifteen (15) years.

He outlined some of the specific areas of collaboration in particular, the PSC’s role as accredited observers during elections and expressed an interest in continued support and collaboration.

However, the meeting focused extensively on the GECOM’s state of preparedness for the holding of the elections in light of the constitutional deadline, the CCJ’s ruling on the no-confidence motion and the recent ruling of the Chief Justice on House-to-House Registration.

Specifically, the PSC expressed concerns as it relates to what was referred to as ‘the possible lengthy duration to merge the National Register of Registrant Databases (NRRDBs)”.

In response to the concerns raised, Justice Singh explained that in her capacity as GECOM’s Chairperson, she will be doing everything possible within her remit to ensure that the ruling of the Court is honoured and the elections are held within the shortest possible time.

She added that, based on her decisions taken at the last statutory meeting, the technical team is working to provide timelines to the Commission.

Also present at the meeting was Chief Election Officer, Keith Lowenfield who provided details on the Secretariat’s operational activities.

Upon conclusion of the meeting, the PSC submitted a letter requesting accreditation to observe the upcoming General and Regional Elections and pledged continued support and collaboration with the Commission.