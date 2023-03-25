PSC engages GECOM on readiness for LGE

Ahead of the Local Government Elections (LGE), which is slated for June 12 this year, the Private Sector Commission recently met with Chief Elections Officer at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to discuss the electoral body’s preparedness for the upcoming polls.

The PSC, which is also seeking to be accredited as a local observer for the LGE, was one of the local bodies that was at the forefront of the fight for democracy following the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections after there were blatant attempts to steal the elections thus resulting in a five-month political and electoral impasse in the country.

See below for the statement on PSC’s discussions with GECOM on LGE:

The Private Sector Commission (PSC), on Thursday, March 23, 2023, met with the Chief

Elections Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Mr. Vishnu Persaud to

discuss the preparations for Local Government Elections (LGE).

The Private Sector Commission sought assurance that GECOM is organized and prepared to

conduct a free, open and transparent election and that arrangements are in place to guard against any attempt to illegally manipulate the presentation and counting of the Statements of Poll during the process of tabulation as occurred in the last General and Regional Elections.

The PSC has written to the Guyana Elections Commission requesting Local Observer

Accreditation Status for the forthcoming Local Government Elections.

