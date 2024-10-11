PSC commends Govt’s commitment to digitalisation & modernisation

See full statement from the Private Sector Commission (PSC):

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) of Guyana congratulates the Government of Guyana for its innovate and progressive initiatives centered on digitalization and modernization, presented by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali in his address to the National Assembly this morning, October 10, 2024.

The PSC views these transformative projects and policies as pivotal steps in bridging the digital divide, enhancing the ease of doing business and supporting the growth of the private sector.

The investment in ICT hubs across hinterland and riverain areas, funded by the Guyana REDD+ Investment Fund, represents a commendable commitment to fostering digital inclusion and the advancement of our indigenous people. By constructing 141 hubs, with plans to reach 200 communities, the government is ensuring that students and residents in remote areas gain access to essential online resources, boosting educational and economic opportunities.

The PSC supports these efforts and believes they will play a crucial role in advancing equitable growth across Guyana.

Additionally, the launch of the Electronic Planning and Development Single Window System stands as a testament to the government’s dedication to modernizing the planning and construction process, ensuring transparency and efficiency. This innovation will significantly reduce waiting times for planning applications, further enhancing the country’s reputation as a prime destination for investment.

The PSC believes this system will boost confidence in the private sector, facilitating faster project approvals and driving economic expansion.

The PSC also recognizes the groundbreaking decision in the building of Silica City as a model of smart, sustainable urban development.

This initiative underscores Guyana’s growing global profile. It will provide essential infrastructure to meet the demands of a rapidly expanding population and economy. The PSC is eager to collaborate in the realization of this vision, and is confident that it will attract both domestic and international businesses, creating employment, and spurring innovation.

Furthermore, the Commission welcomes the recent fiscal measures aimed at putting more money into the pockets of every Guyanese and improving their standard of living.

The tax incentives, investments in healthcare, education, and social services, and the bold steps to reduce electricity costs and remove bridge tolls, are crucial in enabling a more competitive business environment and enhancing consumer spending.

All these measures, especially the focus on digital education and free university education, will result in a workforce well equipped with the skills essential for Guyana’s future industrial development.

The PSC is committed to working closely with the government to ensure the private sector continues to contribute meaningfully to Guyana’s sustained growth and modernization.

