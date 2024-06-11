PS Mae Thomas sent on leave as Guyana Govt engages US regarding sanctions

See full statement from the Guyana Government:

The Government of Guyana has taken careful note of a press release issued by the United States Department of the Treasury on 11 June 2024, which informed of three Guyanese nationals and entities as being sanctioned by the Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Based on the information referenced in the press release, the Ministry of Finance and relevant statutory agencies including the Guyana Revenue Authority, will be requesting additional information on the matters highlighted, with a view to aiding local law enforcement agencies.

The Government of Guyana takes very seriously the claims contained in the press release and will continue to engage relevant United States entities on these matters. In the meantime, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour, Ms. Mae Thomas has been sent on leave with immediate effect.

The Government of Guyana will continue to work with the United States government on all matters of mutual interest, including the respect for the rule of law and order.

--- ---