Protecting Guyana’s sovereignty requires loyalty that transcends political divides – Pres. Ali

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr Irfaan Ali, has called on the newest batch of officers, who have completed the Guyana Defence Force’s Standard Officers Course 55 (SOC 55), to ensure that their loyalty towards protecting Guyana’s territorial sovereignty is placed above any political interests.

The Head of State made this charge on Friday during the Presentation of Instruments of Commission to officers of the SOC #55 held at State House. The class of 28 newly minted officers includes one member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, two members of the Belize Defence Force, six members of the Guyana Police Force, and 18 members of the Guyana Defence Force.

During his brief remarks, the Commander-in-Chief told the 18 commissioned officers and 12 warrant officers that their new positions not only carry great expectations, but also require loyalty, courage, and exemplary conduct.

Speaking specifically to the GDF and GPF officers, President Ali noted that loyalty is a steadfast commitment to the Constitution of Guyana, their respective Forces, and, more importantly, the Republic of Guyana.

“Your charge [is] to protect our nation’s sovereignty, ensuring its territorial integrity; and standing ready to counter any threat, whether external aggression or internal disorder. This loyalty, above all, transcends political divides, reminding you that the Defence Force is always subordinate to the Constitution and civilian authority,” he stated.

The Head of State went on to tell the officers that in the face of threats by incursions, invasions or insurrections, their courage must invoke bravery and also inspire the men and women they lead, guiding them through example. Similarly, he added that good conduct is the bedrock of discipline and leadership.

“It should characterise every interaction by you as officers. Your integrity will be a measure of their own performance and a benchmark for assessing those you command. This conduct must extend beyond discipline, the care and responsibility for the well-being and morale of your subordinates. It extends to your activities outside of the uniform duties,” he noted.

As officers, President Ali told the 28 men and women, their responsibilities also include adapting to a rapidly changing world. He added that military studies today demand a deep understanding of strategy, technological proficiency, cyber security, and problem-solving. In the same breath, he encouraged the officers to continue training throughout their military careers in order to be prepared for any challenge.

“The Guyana Defence Force is committed to supporting your development as part of a modernising military ready to defend deterrent threats and respond to national emergencies. Our country is changing, and you must change with it. We are building not just a more agile and technologically savvy military, but a modern nation,” he advised.

“As Guyana undergoes this transformation, challenges will require your attention. Transnational trips ranging from cyber security risk to narco-trafficking demand greater readiness, vigilance and integrity. Your ability to embrace these changes will be essential to ensuring the security and sovereignty of our nation. As you embark on this path, remember that your service to Guyana represents the higher calling. It requires selfless dedication to the nation and a willingness to make sacrifices; even the ultimate one if necessary. The commitment to our homeland must be driven by unwavering love for our country, pride in our heritage, and a deep sense of responsibility for its future,” the Commander-in-Chief asserted.

He further indicated to this SOC 55 batch that their commissions and warrants are not just a title, but a certification of their readiness and competence to lead, make critical decisions, and guide those under their charge. President Ali urged the officers not to betray or disappoint those who repose their confidence and trust in them.

“I commend you, the newest officers of the Guyana Defence Force (SOC 55). You are now part of a distinguished lineage of leaders entrusted with the defence of our nation. Support your Chief-of-Defense Staff, embody the values of integrity and duty, and guide the men and women under your command with honour…I charge you to embrace the responsibilities that will come with your commission. Lead with vision, serve with courage, and strive to protect our republic. A promising and rewarding future awaits you,” the Head of State stressed.

Friday’s presentation of the Instruments of Commission followed a Commissioning Parade on Wednesday at the Drill Square at Base Camp Ayanganna, where these newly minted officers officially took their place among the ranks of the nation’s men and women in uniform. The 28 officers were pinned with pairs of Officers’ Stars by the Commander-in-Chief and the GDF’s Chief-of-Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, during that ceremony.

