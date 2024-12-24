Prosecution applies for Calvin Brutus’ bail to be revoked amid alleged flight attempt

The prosecution has applied to the court to revoke Assistant Police Commissioner Calvin Brutus’s bail and have him remanded to prison, alleging he attempted to flee the jurisdiction.

In court on Tuesday, the prosecution contended that on December 16, 2024, Brutus traveled to Lethem in Region 9 without court authorisation and was intercepted by law enforcement officers while attempting to cross the Takutu Bridge into Brazil.

They alleged that Brutus had booked a flight through Trans Guyana Airways to Lethem, despite the fact that his passport was supposed to be held by the court as a condition of his bail. However, it was not mentioned how he was able to book a flight without his passport.

Brutus’ defence attorney refuted these allegations, arguing that his client had a legitimate reason to travel to Lethem and that the prosecution had not provided concrete evidence of an intent to flee.

The defence requested 14 days to respond to the prosecution’s application; however, Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty granted them until Friday, December 27, 2024, to file their response.

This alleged flee attempt comes soon after Brutus’ pregnant wife, Adonika Aulder, who is also facing money laundering charges, was granted permission by Magistrate McGusty to travel to the United States for emergency medical treatment.

She departed Guyana on December 5 and was scheduled to return for her court appearance on December 18. It is still unclear if she returned to the jurisdiction but made a virtual court appearance on the scheduled date.

Her attorney, Eusi Anderson, stated that specific orders have been made by the magistrate regarding her situation, which are to be dealt with privately.

Brutus and his co-accused are scheduled to return to court on December 30, 2024, for further proceedings related to the fraud charges.

Additionally, Brutus is set to appear in court on January 17, 2025, for the remaining charges against him.

