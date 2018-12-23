Pronouncements, actions on no-confidence motion should foster harmony- ERC

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) is the latest body to address the recently passed no-confidence motion against the incumbent Administration and is urging, among other things, that the pronouncements and actions of all are not injurious to the process of fostering harmony and good relations.

According to the ERC, “As we endeavor through these sensitive moments, all are encouraged to resist being overcome by emotions and to disallow the infusion of hatred. Let us remain mindful that all are sons and daughters of this dear land dependent on each other for the creation of the mutually desired future. It therefore becomes imperative that each play their part responsibly.”

See their full statement below:

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) wishes to state that the debate on the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly yesterday is indicative that the democratic process of our nation is at work. It also exemplifies that, despite sharp political differences, democracy was made foremost. This is extremely healthy for our nation and its people.

The carried motion is unprecedented in our country and precipitates specific constitutional requirements regarding the holding of General and Regional elections. These surely will be made much clearer to all by the relevant authority shortly.

Our nation’s history is unambiguous in reminding us of the inherent challenges that unfortunately surrounds our electoral process. Clearly, the results of the said motion present another delicate period for our country and which uncompromisingly must be managed with utmost maturity through responsible leadership by all.

The ERC is cognizant of the potential for sensitivities to be heightened during this period and urge that the pronouncements and actions of all are not injurious to the process of fostering harmony and good relations.

The Commission therefore wishes to encourage every Guyanese in all strata of our society to demonstrate an added sense of tolerance and respect for each other and the processes which will soon unfold. This is vital to the sustenance of our democracy and presents an opportunity for us all to collectively rise to the challenge of placing first the welfare of our nation and its people.

The ERC is heartened over the sentiments expressed by political leaders thus far calling for peace and stability and for the carried motion not to be a reason for disruption in our society. This is the maturity and leadership that are necessary and which must be sustained and holistic in the national interest.

The Commission is also very heartened by the transparent and peaceful conduct of the November 12 Local Government Election and which, barring a few hiccups, was commended by all. It demonstrates that elections, which will always be a fixture in our democracy, must not be a mechanism to divide but one that becomes routine without fear of the process and eventualities as reflected in our history.

The ERC, through its constitutional mandate, remains ready and committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure that peace and togetherness prevail during this process.