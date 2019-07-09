Promoter sentenced to 2 years for cocaine trafficking

Thirty-one-year-old Wyette Amsterdam of Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara was earlier today slapped with a three-year sentence after he was found guilty of narcotics trafficking.

Initially, the promoter has denied the charge which stated that on October 17, at Stabroek Market Square, he had in his possession 1.160 kilograms of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

When the matter was first read, Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford told the court that CANU ranks, acting on information, had been tracking the defendant for several months.

However, she related that on the day in question, the ranks intercepted Amsterdam in the vicinity of Stabroek Market and conducted a search on his person where the illegal drugs along with $600,000 were discovered in a haversack that was on his back.

He was then arrested and charged. The trial was heard before Magistrate Sherdel Isaac-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where several witnesses testified and based on the testimonies; the magistrate found that there was enough evidence for a conviction.

As such, he was sentenced to three years, three months imprisonment but nine months was deducted for his time spend on remand.