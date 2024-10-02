Production resumes; no jobs affected – DDL says following fire

Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) announced today that it has successfully resumed production at several of its facilities following a fire that occurred last Friday September 27, 2024.

The TOPCO plant, responsible for producing Topco fruit juices and Savannah milk products, is fully operational. The Wines and Spirits plant is currently in partial production mode, and the non-alcoholic beverage plant is expected to be fully operational by the weekend. The distillery will be restarted as soon as possible.

Initial investigations indicate that the fire originated at one of the seven generators housed in the power station. The specific generator had recently undergone scheduled maintenance by the equipment supplier. The fire subsequently spread, engulfing the entire power station and affecting all generators and the building itself. The power station previously provided all the energy needed to operate the complex.

Despite the rapid spread of the fire, the combined efforts of the DDL firefighting team and the Guyana Fire Service successfully contained the blaze to the power station, preventing it from threatening other facilities and infrastructure.

Importantly, no jobs have been affected by the fire, and the successful resumption of operations ensures the continued full employment of all staff.

The swift resumption of production at the TOPCO plant meant that there were no interruptions in the purchase of products from fruit farmers. DDL is also working closely with resellers across the country to minimise any losses due to stock shortages caused by the fire.

The directors and management team of DDL have expressed their gratitude to the emergency services that responded promptly to the fire and subsequent recovery efforts. The swift response from the Guyana Fire Service was instrumental in limiting the impact. The Guyana Police Force provided security during the firefighting operation, while Guyana Power and Light responded quickly to supply power for lighting.

It is noteworthy that through adherence to best practices during the firefighting efforts, there were no injuries to DDL staff or firefighters. [Press Release]

--- ---