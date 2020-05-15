Processing of fitness for motor vehicles, gun licence renewals to recommence on Monday – GPF

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has announced that with effect from Monday, May 18, 2020, it will re-commence issuing of certificate of fitness for motor vehicles.

In a press release today, the GPF also said it will recommence processing gun licence renewals.

In relation to the resumption of the Practical Driving tests, the GPF stated that a date will be announced later.

The GPF had announced a series of measures in relation to containing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), which saw many of its services being disrupted.