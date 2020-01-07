Probe underway into passenger collapse at CJIA

A male passenger, a citizen of the British Virgin Islands, on Sunday morning collapsed and died while boarding an outgoing American Airlines flight to Miami at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Dead is Kodzo Ekpe. INews understands that Ekpe, who was a professor at the St Croix Educational Complex, and former Principal of Montserrat SDA School, was on vacation in Guyana with his wife to celebrate his mother-in-law’s 80th birthday and their family’s reunion.

INews was told that attempts were made to revive him and he was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Based on reports from the Public Health Ministry, reports received from the Port Health Officer revealed that best efforts were made by the licensed health care provider on duty to save the passenger’s life.

INews was told that just before he collapsed, Ekpe complained to his wife about feeling unwell on his way to the boarding gate before deciding to utilise his self-care nebuliser, since he was asthmatic. He, however, collapsed and the Port Health Officer was alerted.

By that time, another passenger had already begun to perform Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on the unresponsive passenger.

An investigation has since been launched.