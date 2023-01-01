Probe underway into fatal shooting of cop, civilian

The Guyana Police Force has revealed that a comprehensive probe is currently ongoing in relation to the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of Detective Corporal #20922 Dwayne McPherson, a 31-year-old who was stationed at Mahaicony Police Station; and Kishan Budburgh, a 20-year-old fisherman of Grove Huntley, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

The shooting incident occurred at around 00:30hrs this New Year’s morning at Huntley Mahaicony.

The GPF said it also intends to give regular updates as the investigation progresses.