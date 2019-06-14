Probe launched into Regma Primary incident …relatives say child “brain dead”

A ten-year-old pupil of Regma Primary School of Linden is battling for life at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after relatives claimed she was pushed down the stairs by someone.

However, while this is the accusation being made by a relative, other reports suggested that she slipped and fell while running and that she was skipping when she fell.

As a result of the conflicting reports, an investigation has been launched to determine what actually transpired on Monday.

Due to the severity of the injuries she sustained as a result of the incident, June Alexander is presently in a coma. Angela Hamilton, mother of the child, told INews that her daughter is “brain dead”.

The mother of eight said she was told by doctors at the medical institution that the injuries her daughter sustained are too severe to have been caused by a simple fall.

“Right now, my daughter in a coma and she is not even responding. She just laying down there. This is like a disaster. I tripping out right now. I got to find money to go to town every day”, Hamilton, who is a security guard, told INews.

The mother alleged that the teachers at the school are not forthcoming with any information as to what really transpired.

Following the incident, the injured child was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) and later transferred to the GPHC, where she has since been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Meanwhile, the Police have been called in to investigate the incident.

E Division (Linden-Kwakwani) Police Commander Linden Lord, when contacted, confirmed that an investigation was launched and that over 10 statements were taken from students and education officials.

The statements all indicated that the young girl fell while running. As a result of the fall, the statements related that Alexander hit her head.

According to the police report, the child was then picked up by a teacher and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex after she started to bleed from her nostrils. The Region 10 Education Department has not issued a statement on the issue.