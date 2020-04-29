Probe launched as sex tape involving taxi driver and teen surfaces

Law enforcement officials in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) have launched an investigation into the making and circulation of a video on social media in which an underage girl was seen in a sexual act with a popular Linden taxi driver.

The video, which went viral on social media, shows the taxi driver and an underage girl sitting in the back of his car. In the video, the man unzipped his pants, revealing his genitals. The young girl is then seen performing oral sex as he videoed the act.

During the act, the taxi driver could be heard telling the girl to look at the camera but she was shaking her head from left to right.

The video has since caught the attention of the police, who have since launched a probe.

Only last week Wednesday, a 25-year-old businessman in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) was taken into custody after he allegedly had sex with a 14-year-old girl.

According to information received, the teenager and suspect became friends after she visited her mother’s shop in Region Seven late December 2019. At that time, she reportedly told the man that she was 16 years old, when, in fact, she was only 14.

INews was told that after his arrest, the teen turned up at the station and informed the police that the businessman would usually give her money and she would hand over same to her mother. She also told the police that her mother had agreed to the relationship.

Both the mother and the man are under investigation.