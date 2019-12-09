Probe continues into rape of 6-yr-old boy; parents call for perpetrators to be removed from school

In light of reports that a 6-year-old pupil of an East Coast Demerara Primary School was sodomised by older boys in the school’s washroom, the parents have come out in solidarity and called for the removal of the perpetrators.

The parents turned up in their numbers in front of the school’s premises and voiced their concerns by expressing fear for their children attending the school, where the alleged attack occurred.

One parent stated that her child was cut with a razor on the hand by another student last Monday but she was not informed of the incident until Friday.

Another parent claimed that her daughter was bullied in the school’s washroom earlier in the week and complaining to the Head Teacher did not bear any fruit.

The parents are contending that they were disappointed by the manner in which the school’s teachers and Head Teacher handled serious incidents which occur in the school on a regular basis.

Just a few days ago, Social Protection Ministry’s Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA) Director, Ann Greene, confirmed that three primary school students have been implicated in the alleged sodomy of the six-year-old boy, who complained to his parents that he was sexually assaulted in the washroom.

Greene had told INews that the traumatised child is receiving the necessary care he requires.

According to Greene, the CCPA, which is spearheading the probe, is in receipt of information that three other students were involved.

It was revealed that the matter is still under investigation and that the six-year-old child will be subjected to a forensic interview.

This interview will be conducted in the presence of relevant authorities and video recorded so that the boy would not have to repeat the story and endure more emotional and/or mental fatigue, she added.

Police Commander of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Subdivision C (East Coast Demerara), Assistant Police Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor also confirmed that investigators are currently probing the incident, which was reported to law enforcement authorities.

The Commander explained that in matters relating to child abuse in any form or manner, there are channels which have to be followed and that the first step is to ensure that the child (victim) receives the medical attention and counselling he/she may need before the police take a statement.

He added that at this juncture, the most important part is that the child is taken care of and receives the care he needs in order to recover as soon as possible.