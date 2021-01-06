Pro-Donald Trump protesters storm US Capitol

Al Jazeera – Pro-Donald Trump protesters, upset at the outcome of the presidential election, stormed the US Capitol Wednesday as Congress met to tally the electoral votes that certify Joe Biden’s election as president.

Protesters overwhelmed US Capitol Police outside and numerous protesters breached security and entered the Capitol building, creating a scene of chaos and causing members of Congress to flee the House and Senate chambers to be safely locked down elsewhere.

At around 2pm (19:00 GMT), while Senators were debating an objection to Arizona’s electoral votes raised by Republican Trump supporters, debate was halted when word came that protesters were in the hall outside of the Senate chamber.