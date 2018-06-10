Priyanka Chopra apologises after India’s outrage by Quantico episode

A recent episode of the spy thriller, Quantico showed the main character, played by Priyanka Chopra, thwarting a plot hatched by Hindus ahead of a summit on Kashmir.

Though ostensibly planned by Pakistanis ahead of a summit about Kashmir, the disputed territory in the Himalayas claimed by India and Pakistan, Chopra’s character discovers it is in fact Hindu nationalists trying to frame the Pakistanis.

The episode, The Blood of Romeo, aired on 1 June and showed the main character, Alex Parrish (played by Chopra), stopping an attempted terror attack.

Many Indian fans were outraged by the show’s story and attacked her online.

Chopra declared herself a “proud Indian” in a tweet and “extremely saddened” by any hurt caused by the show.

In her apology, Chopra wrote “I’m extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I’m a proud Indian and that will never change”.

Nuclear-armed Pakistan and India have fought two wars over the Kashmir region since partition in 1947.

However the Indians were not swayed by the apology and further attacked her calming that “Indian will no longer be supporting her” and also commanded her to “not return to Indian”.