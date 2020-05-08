Private Sector supports calls for tabulation process to be accelerated

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has added its voice to calls being made for GECOM to increase the speed at which the tabulation process of the Statements of Recount (SORs) is being conducted.

“They have done 67 total boxes so far and they have only tabulated 23 [SORs], and that to me is unacceptable,” Chairman of the PSC, Captain Gerry Gouveia, told media operatives earlier today.

The Gazetted Recount Order had stipulated that the tabulation will be done upon the completion of the ballot boxes for each of the ten Districts – but the majority of the political parties wanted continuous tabulations in the interest of transparency.

As such, GECOM made a decision on Thursday for the tabulation exercise to be conducted daily from 17:00hrs to 18:30hrs.

Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Executive Member, Anil Nandlall, earlier today revealed that he intends to approach GECOM to review the matter with the aim of increasing the daily hours so that the tabulation of the SoRs could be fully completed at the end of each day.

Meanwhile, Gouveia labelled the recount process as “a good one”, adding that “it is very “transparent”.

He noted that the process is moving very slow, but cautioned that there is need to “legitimately” answer the queries of the various parties.

Nevertheless, Gouveia argued that ten work stations to count 2,339 ballot boxes are inadequate; and the solution lies in having more counting stations.

Moreover, the private sector official praised the GECOM staff involved in conducting the exercise, saying they are “well trained, diligent and professional”.

He expressed hope that all of the political parties would embrace the process “which must continue in a legitimate and transparent manner, until the end”.

Gouveia also praised the work of the International Observers who are involved in overseeing the process.

“We have to get international accreditation that would legitimise the process, and the next government that is formed,” he added.

The PSC has an observer present at each of the ten counting stations.