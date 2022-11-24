Private Sector needs to “rise up” – Hamilton on workers’ salaries, benefits

Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton says the private sector needs to now step up in terms of the salaries and benefits offered to workers as the Guyana Government pushes to make the lives of every citizens better.

“A year ago, two years ago, five years ago, people were leaving public sector to go work with private sector. Today, we have a reserve situation,” Hamilton pointed out during an interview with this publication.

His comments come as President Dr Irfaan Ali announce major salary adjustments for members of the Joint Services. This is on the heels of an 8% retroactive salary increase for all public servants.

Moreover, only recently the national minimum wage was increased to $60,000, though the public sector minimum wage is much higher.

The Labour Minister advised private sector players that “change and transformation is upon us” and he encouraged them to recognise the importance of their human resources.

“They [companies] have to recognise that it’s a new day and new time…workers now, potential employees, they have options,” he posited.

He insisted that there is enough opportunity for companies to “rise up” from where they are and position themselves to pay comfortable salaries and offer better benefits for workers.

Minister Hamilton also assured that the Guyana Government is doing everything possible to help private sector companies navigate these new circumstances.