Private Sector calls on all political parties, citizens to accept results, maintain peace

As the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is heading to the finish line regarding the recounting of ballots cast in the March 2, polls, the Private sector Commission (PSC), has urged all political parties and citizens of Guyana to accept the results of the recount process and maintain peace in the society.

“As the nation nears the conclusion of the Recount of the votes cast in the March 2nd general elections, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) calls upon all the people of Guyana and each of the contesting parties to recognize and accept the result of the Recount, agreed to by both President David Granger and General Secretary of the PPP/C Bharrat Jagdeo, as the final decision and declaration of the Guyana Elections Commission,” the PSC said in a brief statement on Thursday.

“The Private Sector especially calls upon the people of our country, regardless of political preferences, to respect and uphold the rule of law and to keep the peace in their individual and collective well-being and in the interest of our beloved country,” the statement added. As of Wednesday evening, there were 326 ballot boxes out of the total of 2,339, left to be counted. Based on the recount results so far, the PPP/C is leading with 187,519 votes in the General Elections, while the incumbent A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) trails with just about 174,000 votes recounted in its favour. The exercise will have to conclude by June 13, after which GECOM would have three days to declare a final result for the elections.