Private sector bodies call for local businesses to be given more opportunities in O&G sector

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) and Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) have stepped up calls for local businesses to be afforded more opportunities to participate in the oil and gas value chain considering that the sector is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

“Key to this will be meaningful local content and greater transparency in procurement opportunities through unbundling and moving away from sole sourcing so that local businesses can be part of the value chain either directly or through partnerships and joint ventures. This is especially the case for mega projects that are expected in the coming years”, PSC and GMSA stated in a joint release on Tuesday.

“The GMSA and PSC look forward to working closely with Government to urgently put in place the framework and enabling environment to facilitate this,” the release added.