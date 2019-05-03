Private Sector “appalled” and “disappointed” over Govt’s honouring of convicted terrorist

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has joined members of the international community and the parliamentary opposition in condemning the passage of a motion in the National Assembly honouring a deceased former parliamentarian, who was convicted of terrorism.

See full statement below:

The Private Sector Commission is appalled and deeply disappointed that our National Assembly should issue a statement to honour a former member convicted of terrorism in a national court of international repute.

The Commission considers this statement to be highly damaging to the good name and reputation of our country and wholly offensive.

The Commission holds the view that the statement is completely unrepresentative of the well established and declared position of our Government and of our Parliamentary Opposition in condemning any and all forms of national and international terrorism.

The Commission finds the statement abhorrent to the entire business community of Guyana and indeed to all of the people of Guyana.

The Commission calls upon our Government to immediately revisit the position it has taken in the National Assembly and take the necessary steps to correct the terrible and unfortunate message the statement has sent to the international community.