Home latest news HAPPENING NOW: NGSA results being announced by Minister of Education
Recent Articles
Top Students Chowtie, Lall dream of becoming doctor, economist
David Chowtie of Graham's Hall Primary School and Venisha Lall from the C.V Nunes Primary School came in as the top performers at this...
Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp down
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been hit with another outage that’s stopping users from logging in, viewing or posting pictures. Some are unable...
Consequential Orders: Opposition seeking order directing President, Cabinet to resign; elections by Sept 18
Ahead of the July 12 hearing where the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will hand down consequential orders in the No-Confidence Motion cases, lawyers...
NGSA 2019: SEE LIST OF TOP ONE PERCENT
Following is the list of students who were placed in the Top One Percent at the 2019 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA). (More details...
BREAKING: Dave Chowtie tops 2019 NGSA with 532 marks
Minister of Education Nicolette Henry announced that Dave Chowtie from Graham’s Hall Primary and Venisha Lall from C.V Nunes have been adjudged this year's...
HAPPENING NOW: NGSA results being announced by Minister of Education
CV Nunes Primary in Anna Regina, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), and Graham’s Hall Primary School located on the East Coast of Demerara are among the...
Top Cop promises disciplinary actions against corrupt officers
Police Commissioner Leslie James has promised that ranks found guilty of corruption and any form of misconduct will not be condoned within the Guyana...
“We need answers, we need justice” – family demands after man dies in Suddie...
When he was arrested on a drunk driving offence, family members of Lalbachan Bachan never thought his life would have come to such an...
“We want back our spot” – displaced WBD hire car drivers
Hire car drivers at the Vreed-en-Hoop Junction, plying the West Bank Demerara route, were given the shock of their lives on Friday last after...
BREAKING NEWS: Nurse found dead at Mahdia Hostel
A 26-year-old nurse was this evening found dead at the Nurses Hostel in Mahdia, Region 8. She has been identified as Schenise Apple of Block...