Prisoners escaped by “jumping fence”

The four prisoners who escaped the Holding Bay at the Lusignan Prison did so by jumping a fence, authorities announced.

According to investigations to date, the escape took place at about 03:46 hours during very heavy rainfall, and was officially discovered during roll-call at 06:15 hours when the four (04) prisoners did not answer to their names.

The relevant CCTV footage has been examined, and the Guyana Police Force alerted.

The prisoners made good their escape by jumping the eastern fence. The ranks on duty at the material time have been interviewed and are cooperating fully. So far, no rank has been found culpable.

The Guyana Prison Service said every effort is being made to effect the recapture of the four escapees.

Kenraul Perez, 26, of Mabaruma, Region One is among the four escapees. Perez was on remand for murder.

The other murder accused who escaped has been identified as 32-year-old Ganesh Dhanraj of Parika, East Bank Essequibo. Dhanraj is accused of strangling his wife to death and was charged with the capital offence in 2017.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Sasnarine Bisnauth of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo also escaped. He was on remand for robbery under arms.

The fourth escapee is 26-year-old Anthony Padmore who was serving a three-year sentence for trafficking cannabis. He was only admitted to prison in February.