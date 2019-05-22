Prisoners charged for assaulting each other

Two female prisoners were Tuesday charged after they assaulted and wounded each other during an altercation at the East La Penitence Police Station Holding Centre.

The duo made their appearance before Georgetown Magistrate Faith McGusty where they both denied the charge.

The women are Savita Persaud, who is currently on remand for two counts of trafficking-in-person and Revelana Smith, who is on remand on a charge of attempted murder.

The charged against Persaud stated on April 23 at East La Penitence Police Station Holding Centre she unlawfully assaulted Smith, while Smith is accused of unlawfully wounding Persaud on the same day.

The court heard that Smith attacked Persaud who retaliated and defended herself, however Smith in an explanation to the court stated that incident began at the New Amsterdam Prison but escalated while they were at the East La Penitence Police Station.

Magistrate McGusty remanded Smith to prison while Persaud was granted $20,000, however, she still remains on remand for the trafficking charges.

The cases will continue on June 24.