Prisoner recaptured after escaping from West Dem hospital

A prisoner, who escaped while being hospitalised under police guard at the West Demerara Region Hospitalised (WDRH), has been recaptured.

Based on police reports, a rank from the Parfaite Harmonie Police Station was guarding the prisoner, Neil Miggins called ‘Scissors Head’, a 24-year-old resident of Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara.

Miggins was at the time a patient in the Male Surgical Ward at the West Demerara Regional Hospital in Best Village, West Coast Demerara, and was in custody (under Police guard) for Robbery Under Arms, Rape, and several other offences.

At approximately 09:30h on Saturday, Miggins asked the Police rank to use the restroom. The rank obliged and allowed Miggins to use the restroom. In the process, Miggins managed to remove one side of the handcuff and attacked the Police rank with a sharp metal object.

Despite the rank’s resistance, Miggins overpowered him and escaped down the stairs of the hospital.

Other police ranks were immediately notified, and a search party was formed.

Miggins was recaptured a short distance from the hospital near the Shore Base facility at Best Village, West Coast Demerara. He was escorted to the Parfaite Harmonie Police Station and placed in custody pending further investigation.

He is slated to be charged this week.

