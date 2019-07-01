Prisoner found dead in lock-ups

A 39-year-old taxi driver who was arrested by the police for driving under the influence of alcohol two days ago was found dead on Monday morning in his cell at the Suddie Police Station, Essequibo Coast.

The dead man has been identified as Lallbachan Bachan of Lot 21 Maria’s Lodge, Essequibo Coast. His lifeless body was found at about 06:10h in the lock-ups. He was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An inspection on his body proved that there were no marks of violence. However, his body is at the Suddie Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post mortem.

Police have since confirmed that Bachan was the only prisoner in the cell at the time of his demise.

An investigation in underway.