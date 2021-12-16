Prisoner found dead at BV Police Station

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the death of a prisoner at the Beterverwagting Police Station which occurred today.

Dead is 25-year-old Julian Harrison of La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara (ECD) who was found dead at around 16:35h in an apparent suicide.

Harrison was arrested by the police earlier in the day, as a suspect in a matter of Break and Enter and Larceny which is under investigation.

During one of the visits to the lockups by the police, Harrison, who was the only prisoner in the lockups, was found hanging.

Harrison was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.