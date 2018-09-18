Prisoner facing rape charge dies from suspected poisoning

A prisoner who was expected to answer at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for the rape of a 16-year-old student died on Tuesday morning after being rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by ranks after he was observed to be vomiting.

Now dead is Stonie Henry, 47, a welder of Mocha Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The incident reportedly occurred at around 06:15h at the East La Penitence Police Station lockups as Henry was scheduled to make his Court appearance later on Tuesday.

Ranks that were doing inspections reportedly saw the man doubled over and vomiting profusely.

When questioned, Henry complained of feeling unwell and as such was rushed to the hospital where he was immediately treated.

However, at around 08:00h the man succumbed.

It is being suspected that he might have ingested a poisonous substance however, this is yet to be confirmed.

His body is presently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

This publication was informed that the Police have launched an investigation.