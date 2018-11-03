Prison officer among inmates injured in stabbing incident at Timehri Penitentiary

A stabbing incident occurred at the Timehri Prison at about 8:55h on Saturday involving a convicted murderer and a murder accused.

According to Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels, based on the information he received from the Officer in Charge of the Prison, the prisoner who sustained injuries made threats to the life of a prison officer on Friday and also disturbed other prisoners by kicking against a steel door that night.

He noted that it was during the morning routine procedure that the attack took place.

Three officers attempted to part the incident and one received two stab wounds to his arm and temple.

The prisoner reportedly received eight stab wounds about his body from an improvised weapon.

Both injured persons are receiving medical attention.

According to Samuels, the matter is being investigated by both police and prison officers.