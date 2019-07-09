Prison escapee confesses to raping elderly woman

A 39-year-old resident of Kumuni Creek, West Bank Demerara on Tuesday admitted to raping an elderly woman back in 2017.

Delon Blake appeared before Justice Simone Morris- Ramlall and admitted that he engaged in sexual penetration with the 76-year-old woman.

After admitting to the heinous crime, defence attorney, Robindra Mohabir in an address to the court requested a probation report be prepared before his client is sentenced.

As such, the request was granted and the convict will make his next court appearance on July 11, 2019 for sentencing. The State’s case was presented and led by Prosecutor Sarah Martin.

After the charge was read to Blake at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court in 2017, he denied the charge and was remanded to prison.

However, while at the Lusignan Prison, he escaped by using “his bed sheet and wooden pallets to help himself over the fence.

He was nevertheless, recaptured by Police ranks at in the vicinity of the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.