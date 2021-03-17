Prime suspect in murder of Sophia boy for court tomorrow

The prime suspect in the murder of 10-year-old Anthony Cort of Sophia, Greater Georgetown has been arrested and will make his court appearance tomorrow.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF), in a statement today, said the suspect was arrested based on intelligence received.

The suspect, who is said to be a teenager, will be making his first court appearance tomorrow to answer to the charge of murder.

Cort was killed during the execution of a robbery under arms which occurred at ‘C’ Field Sophia on March 11, 2021.

Cort was a student of the St Ambrose Primary School and had dreams of becoming a medical doctor.

