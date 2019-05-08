Priest robbed after leaving bank

A Catholic priest was robbed in front of his Oronoque Street, Queenstown, home on Tuesday afternoon after conducting business at a city bank.

Reports are Father Paul Martin was robbed at gunpoint of cash and important documents at about 13:00h.

According to a social media post by Catholic Media Guyana, as the priest exited his car in front of his driveway, another car stopped behind him from which a man exited, pointed a gun at him and demanded the bag, which contained the cash.

The priest complied and handed over the bag, after which the gunman reentered the car and fled the scene. The matter was reported to the police.