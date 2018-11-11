President’s return to Guyana delayed

..Will not be back for LGE

Sources have confirmed that President David Granger’s return to Guyana which was scheduled for Sunday was delayed and as such, he will not be in his homeland to vote during the Local Government Election (LGE) on Monday.

According to reports, Granger’s health is such that would not allow him to travel at this time. However, it is still unclear whether the President and First Lay, Sandra Granger will vote via proxy.

The Head of State in the company of his wife left Guyana’s on October 30 2018 for the Centro de Investigaciones Medico Quirugicas or Centre for Medical, Surgical Research (CIMEQ) in Havana, Cuba to conduct a series of test.

It was reported by the President’s Office that he experience unknown symptoms and as such, made the trip to Cuba to investigate same.

“Clinical analyses are still incomplete and it is expected that the Guyana Embassy in Havana will issue a statement when enough evidence is available…at this time, there is no clear indication…of what the nature of the investigation is” Granger said via a video.

“It’s a question of investigation and I think I can get the best advice in Cuba so I cannot say if there is or what is wrong and the doctors themselves have not specifically pointed to any ailment. It requires, you know, investigation and that’s what I’m going for,” President Granger said.

However, it was reported late last week that the Commander-in-Chief responded satisfactorily to medical intervention and was said to be recuperating.

Granger had previously assured the Guyanese public that they will be kept abreast of his health when the medical investigation is complete. In May of 2018, the First Couple had travelled to Trinidad and Tobago to undergo their annual check-up and the result indicated that they were both given a clean bill of health.