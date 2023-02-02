President’s Office moves to Region Six for 2 days

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has moved his entire office to the East Berbice Corentyne Region for the next two days to comprehensively resolve issues affecting residents there.

The temporary office is located at State House, New Amsterdam and is prepared to deal with any matter and social issues within the ancient county.

Addressing residents, Thursday morning, the Guyanese leader said the well thought out initiative forms part of the administration’s strategy to improve the delivery of services and strengthen the efficiency of governance.

The President stressed that from day one, the People’s Progressive Party /Civic (PPP/C) Government has been keen on serving the Guyanese populace and providing easy access to government services.

He explained that the exercise will be executed in every region, adding that the administration has no intention of distancing itself from the citizens. The idea is to ensure the head of state stays in touch with the people.

Meanwhile, there are a number of government ministries on site, with the relevant stakeholders to consult with residents.

These include the ministries of Agriculture, Housing and Water, Human Services and Social Security, and Local Government and Regional Development, among others.

National Security Advisor, Gerry Gouveia and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ravindradat Budhram are responsible for listening and addressing all issues related to security.

Chief Executive Office of GO-Invest, Dr Peter Ramsaroop will talk to residents and stakeholders within the business community, while others were specifically identified to deal health problems.

President Ali also announced that residents who paid for their house lots up to 2021, will get their ownership document in hand by 3:00 pm Thursday.

He said the region will be transformed significantly, as major projects are in the pipeline.

The head of state also urged those who are interested in the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) Scholarships programme and the recently launched 150 coders programme to take advantage by registering at the respective booths.