President’s College to get $386M teachers block

In a significant development for Guyana’s educational landscape, Minister of Education, the Honourable Priya Manickchand, officially turned the sod for the construction of a new $386M teachers’ Block at President’s College today.

This ceremony marks the beginning of a major project aimed at enhancing the educational

infrastructure of the institution.

The construction contract has been awarded to Jaspal Mohabir of Mohabir’s Construction and is expected to be completed within 12 months, bringing advanced educational facilities to President’s College.

The new teachers’ block will be a modern two-storey building designed to enhance both

teaching and learning environments. The ground floor will include nine advanced classrooms, a sanitary block, and an administrative office, while the upper floor will feature eleven additional classrooms and a comprehensive library. The integration of modern science labs into the new building will significantly enhance the college’s science curriculum, providing students with innovative hands-on learning opportunities.

Minister Priya Manickchand, who led the sod-turning ceremony, emphasized the importance of investing in education and infrastructure, noting that the new teachers’ block will not only address the immediate needs for modern educational facilities but also pave the way for future advancements in teaching and learning.

The ceremony was attended by notable figures from the educational and construction sectors and highlighted the collective efforts and commitment to advancing education in Guyana, with a shared vision of fostering an enriching environment for both students and educators.

