Presidential Guard found unconscious on Mandela Avenue

A 32-year-old man attached to the Presidential Guard Service was this morning found in an unconscious state on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

The man has been identified as Winston Cooper of Lot 761 East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Based on reports received, the Presidential Guard was discovered at about 05:30h with injures to his head.

He was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he is receiving medical attention. He remains in stable but serious condition.

The Police have launched an investigating into the matter.