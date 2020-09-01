President visits several villages in Region 6

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on Tuesday, visited the villages of Goed Bananen Land, Reliance and Canefield in Canje, East Berbice- Corentyne (Region Six), where he met with residents to listen to their concerns. President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on Tuesday, visited the villages of Goed Bananen Land, Reliance and Canefield in Canje, East Berbice- Corentyne (Region Six), where he met with residents to listen to their concerns. President Ali also used the opportunity to distribute hampers to residents.

Each hamper contains a month’s supply of food and hygiene products.

Dr Ali had promised during the political campaign of the March 2 General and Regional Elections that, once elected, he and his government will venture into all the Regions to engage citizens directly in order to meet their needs.

(DPI photos)