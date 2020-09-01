President visits several villages in Region 6

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on Tuesday, visited the villages of Goed Bananen Land, Reliance and Canefield in Canje, East Berbice- Corentyne (Region Six), where he met with residents to listen to their concerns.
President Ali also used the opportunity to distribute hampers to residents.
Each hamper contains a month’s supply of food and hygiene products.
Dr Ali had promised during the political campaign of the March 2 General and Regional Elections that, once elected, he and his government will venture into all the Regions to engage citizens directly in order to meet their needs.
