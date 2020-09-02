President visits communities along Soesdyke-Linden Highway

President Irfaan Ali this morning (Wednesday) visited and interacted with residents of several communities along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.
His first stop was at Adventure/ Silver Hill, where he addressed residents and distributed hampers containing a month’s supply of food and hygiene products.
The President was accompanied by Minister of Local Government, Mr. Nigel Dharamlall; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Hugh Todd; Minister of Housing and Water, Mr. Collin Croal and National Security Advisor, Captain Gerry Gouveia.
President Ali urged the residents to raise any concerns they have so that the Government can work on addressing them as soon as practicable.
