President ushers in Christmas spirit in Region Five

President Dr Irfaan Ali participated in a toy distribution and Christmas tree light-up festivity in Dundee, Mahaicony, last evening.

The Head of State, after arriving and greeting officials from the Region, flicked the switch to illuminate the Christmas tree, which officially kick started the event, the Office of the President reported.

The children gathered were excited to receive their gifts and treats and happily greeted the President during the toys distribution exercise.

The annual event has been running for the last five years and is organised by the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), according to Member of Parliament Faizal Jaffarally.

Mr Jaffarally explained that the toys distribution exercise will see approximately 5500 toys distributed across the region.

So far the exercise has resulted in the delivery of 2200 toys to six communities in the region including Moraikobai, Gordon Table, High Park, Karamat, Pine Ground, and Dundee.

Jafarally added that the remaining toys will be distributed in the communities of Bath, Blairmont, Cotton Tree and Broken Water Land.