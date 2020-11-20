President, UAE delegation attend Friday prayers at Queenstown Masjid

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Dalmook Juma Al Maktoum of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) attended Friday prayers today at the Queenstown Masjid in Georgetown.

They were joined by other members of the visiting delegation and members of the local Islamic community, including the Director at Education and Dawah at CIOG, Shaykh Moeenul Hack.

As part of a three-day state visit, the team has met with members of the Cabinet, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Todd, Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat, Housing and Water Ministers Collin Croal and Susan Rodrigues, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill and other Government officials.

The UAE team has started to engage in high-level talks with Guyanese officials on a number of areas of mutual interest, including oil and gas.

The UAE, one of the top oil-producing countries in the world, is expected to lend assistance to Guyana in oil and gas, among other areas.

(Office of the President photos)