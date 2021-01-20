President thanks Qatar for Covid field hospital

President Dr Irfaan Ali, last evening, expressed his gratitude to Government and People of Qatar for their generosity and support in donating a Covid field hospital to Guyana.

President Ali, in a Facebook post, recalled that it was soon after his inauguration in August that he held discussions with Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani via telephone, where he pledged to provide the facility to aid Guyana’s Covid fight.

“I thank the Emir and people of Qatar for their love and support. Weeks after my inauguration the Emir and I spoke and he promised to fly in a field hospital and accessories. Today, he delivered on that promise. Soon, we will be establishing our embassy in Qatar, and together we will accomplish lots more for the people of our two countries,” President Ali said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony travelled to the CJIA to receive the mobile hospital which arrived on a Boeing C-17 Globemaster jet from Qatar.

The field hospital will be set up in the compound of the West Demerara Regional Hospital at Best village to treat critical Covid patients.

Altogether it comprises 60 beds, 60 mattresses, 12 air-conditioners, 60 pillows, 60 blankets, eight carpets, one generator, 20 respirators, 20,000 types of small and large medical equipment and one diesel tank.

Presidential Advisor on National Security, Captain Gerry Gouveia also formed part of the delegation which received the mobile hospital.