President signs book of condolences in tribute to late PPP Central Committee Member

President Dr Irfaan Ali today signed the book of condolences in tribute to late PPP Central Committee Member, Majeed Hussain who died on Saturday last.

Hussain was hailed as a true patriot who was integrally involved in the struggle to resist the attempt by the APNU+AFC to subvert the will of the Guyanese people through the rigging of the March 2nd 20202 General and Regional Elections.

President Ali, along with top government officials and other party members, gathered at Freedom House today where the party song was sung before Mr Hussain’s body was taken to Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown for burial.