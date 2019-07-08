President proposes 8 nominees for GECOM Chairman

President David Granger has proposed the names of eight persons he would prefer to be appointed as Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

This was revealed during a meeting between the Opposition and Government at Castellani’s House this afternoon.

Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency Joseph Harmon told media operatives that the teams will meet again tomorrow to discuss the potential candidates.

The names of the President’s unofficial nominees were not disclosed. All Harmon stated is that the candidates are all Guyanese.

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has already submitted a list of 11 nominees. This brings a total of 19 nominees up for the position.

These include Annette Arjoon-Martins; BS Roy (Retired Justice of Appeal); Gerry Gouveia (Captain); Joseph Singh (Retired Major General); Kashir Khan (Attorney-at-Law); Krishnadatt Persaud (former Senior Magistrate); Lawrence Latchmansingh; Norman McLean (Retired Major General); Onesi La Fleur; Ramesh Dookhoo and William Ramlall (Retired Puisne Judge).

The Constitution stipulates that, when it comes to appointing a GECOM Chairman, the Opposition Leader must submit a list of nominees from which the President will choose a suitable candidate for the post.