President, PM spread Christmas joy

President Dr Irfaan Ali on Saturday attended a Christmas toy distribution exercise hosted by businessman Chris Persaud and his family at their Mahaica residence.

Persaud is the Managing Director of Umami Incorporated, a locally owned manufacturing company.

Close to 100 children from the community were invited to participate in the festive occasion, which was complete with a miniature Santa village.

In his remarks, President Ali lauded the businessman for his acumen, his contributions to the manufacturing and agriculture sectors as well as his gesture of giving back to the community.

“I’m very pleased today to be associated with this function…I am very pleased to see Chis giving back to the community,” the Head of State is quoted as saying by the Public Information and Press Services Unit of the Office of the President. According to a release from the Unit, Ali also addressed members of the community and assured them that his Government remains focused on developing the country’s agriculture sector.

“We are ready and willing to support you so that you can continue to support the community at large.” He said too that the event serves as a good example to the children in the community of the merits of giving back.

Scores of elderly persons from the community were also invited by the President to receive Christmas hampers.

“You are a great asset and I am very pleased to be here to share with you and to assure you that we will continue to work hard to make your lives better by providing better services like healthcare.”

On his own behalf, President Ali presented the senior citizens with the Christmas packages.

He then joined the family to distribute the toys to the boys and girls gathered. In his remarks, Persaud explained that the activity was his way of giving back to the community and spreading cheer.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, on Friday concluded a ministerial outreach in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), which benefited over 10,000 children through the distribution of toys and school uniform grants of $4000 each.

Prime Minister Phillips embarked on the three-day exercise on December 16. He was accompanied by Education Minister Priya Manickchand, Tourism Industry and Commerce Minister, Oneidge Walrond, Local Government and Regional Development Minister Nigel Dharamlall along with Ministers Anand Persaud and Deodat Indar.

The Department of Public Information reported that the Prime Minister in addressing residents in the various communities said that Government prides itself on being a caring Administration that is responsive to the needs of the people and will continue to implement initiatives that will directly benefit Guyanese.

He pointed out that not only has the Government restored the uniform allowance to school children in the emergency budget during the COVID-19 pandemic, but parents will also receive a cash grant of $15,000 for each school-aged child from 2021.

“Starting next year under the ‘We Care Programme,’ we will be giving $15,000 for each [school-aged] child, and we are committing to increasing that money every year, so by 2025 you will receive $50,000 for each [school-aged] child that you have,” the Prime Minister is quoted as saying.

A resident of Kwatamang, Vernica Farias, the DPI noted, said she was very appreciative of the visit by the Prime Minister and is pleased to have received the cash grant, which will assist her and other residents who have been having financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic.

“The Prime Minister’s visit was very important to us because this is the first of its kind, so we’re happy he is here, and the voucher will benefit us very much. It came in time when we really needed it because the pandemic has really affected us and it will help us to prepare our children for school or get them other materials,” Farias said.

Additionally, Toshao of St Ignatius village, Dennis Bennidict echoed similar sentiments, saying the assistance was well received, since many persons would have found it difficult to get school supplies for their children.

The Prime Minister visited Woweta, Kwatamang, Rupertee, Annai, Aranaputa, Katoka, Yupukari, Quatata, Kaicumbay and the central Lethem district.

Meanwhile, other Ministers also went to different regions the country to spread Christmas cheer.