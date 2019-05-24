President pardons 2 female prisoners

President David Granger on Friday pardoned two female prisoners in observance of Guyana’s 53rd Independence Anniversary.

The women freed are Bibi Parjohn, 40, and 30-year-old Unique Hope. Parjohn was jailed for larceny while Hope was serving time for forgery.

In a statement on Friday, the Government said that the Head of State, pursuant to powers under article 188(2) of the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, has granted Presidential Pardons to the two women prisoners, whom he considered “fit and proper” to receive such pardons.

The women both served a portion of their sentences. Back in 2015 shortly after taking office, the president granted pardon to 60 convicts.

However, the President had indicated intentions to release another 60 young men and women in 2016, but this did not materialise.

In 2017, nine women prisoners were pardoned for Guyana’s 47th Republic Anniversary.