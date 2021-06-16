President orders review of all contracts for maintenance of pumps & sluices; warns of penalties

President Dr Irfaan Ali today announced that he has ordered the review of all service and maintenance contracts within the sphere of the Government of Guyana and the entire State structure, in relation to drainage pumps, sluices, kokers and drainage and irrigation, generally, and to enforce any penalty clause against contractors who are in breach of their obligations under these contracts.

See full statement made by the Head of State in a social media post today:

I have instructed the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, the Honourable Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC MP, to immediately review all service and maintenance contracts within the sphere of the Government of Guyana and the entire State structure, in relation to drainage pumps, sluices, kokers and drainage and irrigation, generally, and to enforce any penalty clause against contractors who are in breach of their obligations under these contracts.

I have also instructed the Attorney General that where such penalty clauses are absent that these contracts be renegotiated for the purpose of inserting penalty clauses, which can be activated when contractors fail to discharge their duties under such contracts.