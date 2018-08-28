President, Opposition Leader to meet soon over Top Cop’s appointment

President David Granger and Opposition Leader Dr Bharrat Jagdeo are expected to meet as soon as Thursday coming for talks and to possibly make a decision regarding the appointment of the next Police Commissioner. The meeting is expected to take place at State House, a source told INews earlier today (Tuesday).

It will be the first time since July that the two will meet to discuss a constitutional appointment.

Mr Granger has said that he wants an “unbribeable” person to be appointed in that capacity.

Following the retirement of Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud, there has been much speculation over who will succeed him.

While current acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine has held the fort for some time and is perceived as a possible successor, the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into an alleged plot to assassinate the President did put a damper on those chances.

Over the course of the CoI, a number of officers were summoned and even upbraided for their work during the investigation.

Besides the senior officers, junior officers were also criticised by Assistant Commissioner Paul Slowe, who was appointed by the President to carry out the probe.

Ramnarine was one of those who made an appearance before the CoI.

When the dust was settled, and the report handed over, it included recommendations for sanctions against Ramnarine for the handling of the investigation by the officers involved. Ramnarine was later interviewed for the position of Police Commissioner.

Also interviewed were Assistant Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken, Leslie James, Lyndon Alves, Marlon Chapman, Nigel Hoppie, Maxine Graham and Crime Chief Paul Williams. (Samuel Sukhnandan)