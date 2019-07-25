President, Opposition Leader likely to meet tomorrow

President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo are likely to meet tomorrow to continue discussions on the appointment of a new Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

“I got a call from [Joseph] Harmon, saying that a meeting is contemplated for sometime tomorrow with the president,” Jagdeo told reporters at a press conference today.

“I will await confirmation of that meeting,” he said.

Late last night, Harmon – who is the Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency – said talks between the two sides will resume “soon”.

Harmon was at the time responding to Opposition Member Gail Teixeira, who is a statement last night, put the government and President Granger on blast for failing to engage with the Opposition one week after their last meeting.

At the last engagement, the Opposition Leader had submitted four more nominees to the president for his consideration.

Already, the President has found four of the Opposition’s candidates “not unacceptable”. This means they will potentially end up on the final list of six nominees to be submitted to the President by the Opposition Leader for the selection of a new GECOM Chair.